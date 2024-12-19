The Big Bang Theory spin-off: Another behind the scenes update

Even though The Big Bang Theory as a series has been over for years, the enthusiasm for the franchise clearly lives on. That is true here within a number of different forms.

After all, we know that the series still is successful when it comes to repeats, and that is without even mentioning its multiple prequel series. There is also another show in the works at Max that feature three familiar faces in Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Brian Posehn (Bert) and Lauren Lapkus (Denise). While there is no premiere date out there for yet, we are at least happy to share a detail or two more all about the future.

In particular, why not talk about things from a production point of view? According to a new report from Deadline, Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady is teaming up with Chuck Lorre again on the project, and the two will be joined by Zak Penn (Alphas, Beacon 23), someone who is coming on board here with some substantial sci-fi roots. We tend to think that this is important from the vantage point of making sure that you nail all of the additional geek terminology — given that this is such a hugely important franchise, you want to ensure that you do right by the characters and fans. (Obviously, Prady and Lorre have a lot of experience in this realm, as well.)

In the end, one of the things that are curious to see is what the overall premise of this show will be or just how it will work. On paper, we tend to imagine that the comic-book store will be front and center given Stuart’s history running it; yet, it has also been years since we’ve seen these characters in the present-day. Who knows what the story will look like now?

