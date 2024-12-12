After what you see tonight on CBS, of course it makes some sense to want a Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 8 return date. What more can we say now?

Well, for starters, it is worth noting that you’re going to be stuck waiting a little while to see what lies ahead. The show has opted to not do a holiday special this year, and the only reason we can think of for that is that they had a Thanksgiving one not too long ago and do not want stories that repeat themselves too much. Our sentiment is that there is going to be a chance for something holiday-themed in a year or two, provided of course it comes back (which it is all but certain to at present).

So as of right now, the simple plan here is to see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment back on Thursday, January 30 with the next part of the season. Yes, it is true that this is extremely far down the road, but is that all that much of a surprise in the end? We would argue not so much, largely because this will allow CBS to have new episodes to air through the bulk of February sweeps; we would not be shocked in fact if the series airs right up to March Madness before going off the air again.

While it is far too early to have details on the next episode of the Young Sheldon prequel, of course we have not forgotten the “first marriage” part of the title, as well as the fact that Georgie’s multiple marriages are canon within the larger Big Bang Theory universe. We are rooting for these characters and yet, know there may be trouble at some point. Then again, is there a creative way the show can explain what they’ve said in the past, similar to how they did George’s “cheating” back on Young Sheldon? Anything is possible…

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







