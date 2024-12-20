Blue Bloods spin-off: Could it potentially land on streaming?

We are well-aware of the fact that at the time of this writing, not too much has been confirmed when it comes to a Blue Bloods spin-off. Yet, at the same time, we have every reason in the world to think that it is going to happen. The CBS show was consistently successful, and the series finale actually drew its best ratings of all season 14.

Now that we’ve said that, there is still no clear sense as to what the network will do. Let’s just say that there is a spin-off that they want to make. Will they put it back on the air — or, end up moving it to streaming?

Honestly, we do think that anything Blue Bloods is going to be strong enough to air on CBS just because the franchise is so strong. Yet, don’t discount the possibility here that Paramount+ ends up being the home for it for a couple of reasons.

First and foremost, money. This would easily be the sort of property that would bring the streaming service subscribers, and don’t you think that the parent company would want that? Beyond just this, you also do have to entertain the possibility here, as well, that they will think that this would also allow the show to look and feel different enough to justify its existence. There is also an established history of Paramount doing this with big properties, as we saw them do this previously with Criminal Minds, leading them into Criminal Minds: Evolution.

We’ll reiterate that we’d still prefer a CBS airing; regardless, do not expect some sort of definite news for a good while. We tend to think that we will be waiting until the new year, at least, for some sort of substantial update … if the show happens at all.

What do you think we could be getting when it comes to a Blue Bloods spin-off over at CBS or Paramount+?

