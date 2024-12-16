Blue Bloods series finale ratings make case for spin-off

We are just a few days removed from the Blue Bloods series finale and already there is plenty of buzz about a spin-off. Is it going to actually happen? That remains to be seen and yet, there are some reasons for optimism.

After all, just take a look at some ratings data! Per TVLine and CBS, the final episode averaged 6.7 million total viewers, citing VideoAmp Overnight data. This marks the best overnight total for any season 14 episode, including those that premiered early this year. When you adding in live+7 data, this number could reach close to 11.4 million viewers. Obviously, more and more viewers will be able to check it out after the fact.

While these viewer totals are far from what Blue Bloods scored back in its heyday, we also do not think that anyone expected that in an era where live viewership is nowhere near what it was in general. There are just so many options out there!

With all of that being said, we do tend to think that CBS and/or Paramount would be thrilled if a spin-off generated anywhere between 4 and 5 million viewers a week. The first thing that they need to do is figure out an idea that would keep that many people interested. Danny Reagan is the most obvious candidate at this point, especially since you can argue that his final scene with Baez could lead to a lot of big changes — if the two get involved romantically, do they leave the force so they can work as partners in the private sector? We saw with Jamie and Eddie that there are some hang-ups when it comes to a dating couple working together out in the field.

Anyway, we are going to continue to keep our eyes peeled here for some changes; after all, we do tend to think that nothing is altogether imminent here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

