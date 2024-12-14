Blue Bloods series finale: Donnie Wahlberg on Danny, Baez ending

We know that there was a lot of hype entering the Blue Bloods series finale that we were going to see a big moment for Danny and Baez. So, what did we actually get?

Well, let’s just go ahead and put this in rather simple terms: A moment for the two that is absolutely hopeful in terms of their future. After a conversation with Henry about having someone to go home to — and someone to get away from the job with — Danny eventually invited his longtime partner out for pizza. We tend to think that the choice of food here is important; it is not explicitly romantic, but it can be interpreted as such. Having their story end this way allows for there to be hope for their future and given how little time there was in the finale, we will take that fully.

Speaking to Variety, Donnie Wahlberg himself noted that he really advocated for there to be some sort of moment like this for his and Marisa Ramirez’s characters:

“I think that was a lot of me really pushing. I pushed a lot for some closure with that. I went to [writer / executive producer] Siobhan O’Connor, and I was like, ‘Listen, you’ve got to do something. They don’t need to go get married, but something would be nice, just to show that there may be a future for them, or that their relationship has really evolved.'”

Why not throw the two of them together at family dinner? We tend to think there are a few reasons for that. Take, for starters, a desire to most likely not repeat the Jamie / Eddie romance reveal. Also, there was already a milestone at the dinner with Eddie’s pregnancy, and there was a limited amount of time in the finale in general. We got just enough to thankfully walk out of this hoping that we’re going to see these characters together long-term; that is enough to make us pretty happy for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

