Blue Bloods spin-off: EP offers perspective post-series finale

Now that we are more than twelve hours removed now from the Blue Bloods series finale, why not take more time to discuss a spin-off? We would love to see it happen, but at the same time, it really cannot be rushed.

After all, it would feel rather disingenuous to just throw together another family in a separate city and do the same show all over again. Meanwhile, it is hard to envision the idea of a character going away from the family and starting a new life elsewhere. Being in New York is so clearly a huge part of who they are, so why in the world would they change that? It is certainly a good question that is well worth wondering.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Kevin Wade indicated that while the final Blue Bloods was being made, there was not a lot of thought that went into setting up another show:

…Look, Blue Bloods exist not as a lead character. It exists as long as it did and if people liked it because of the that family, that’s a lot of actors. Then going out from there, there’s Steve Schirripa and Marisa Ramirez and Greg Jbara, Bob Clohessy, Abigail Hawk, there were satellites that made the whole. You couldn’t just take one of them, place them in New Orleans and say, Blue Bloods New Orleans. So that was never an option. So in the ingredients in the kitchen for the finale, we didn’t try to do that, not purposefully or not not one way or the other. Simply believe me, that just was not on the horizon when we were doing it.

Could more still happen?

Sure, but nobody seems willing to rush into it. The current cast seem intrigued about the idea of being back for more, but the show that most likely would work the best is Danny Reagan starting a new life somewhere else, perhaps with Baez at his side. We tend to think that the two working together, perhaps outside of a police force, would open up a new perspective to the two of them about what it is like seeing the criminal world through a different lens. Also, they could explore a relationship with rules or regulations getting in the way.

Would you watch a Blue Bloods series finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

