The Agency season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Spy for Sale’

As you prepare for The Agency season 1 episode 6 to arrive on Showtime and Paramount+, do you want to know more about it?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here from the start here is that this is a ten-episode story and with that, we are now at the halfway point! We tend to think that things are going to get so much bigger and crazier from here on out, mostly because some allegiances could end up being

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV coverage!

Below, you can check out the full The Agency season 1 episode 6 synopsis to get more news on what lies ahead:

Richardson’s arrival at the Fishbowl catches Henry off guard; Martian scrambles to unravel Cossack’s game as the stakes escalate; Naomi, uncovering a secret, cautions Danny; Sami’s attempts to reach Martian lead to naught and Osman plays his hand.

What is going on with Martian? It feels like this is going to be one of the most interesting (and complex) storylines that we have a chance to see play out here and of course, we are eager to see what that looks like. We don’t think the character is going to go anywhere in the near future, but the show wants you to think that there is going to be danger — why wouldn’t there be at this point, all things considered?

Of course, we know that The Agency is based on some specific source material; yet, at the same time we don’t necessarily think that every single note of it will be the same. It does feel like there is a capacity for some surprises, and we would advise that you just do whatever you want in order to be prepared.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Agency right now, including the show come back for a season 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Agency season 1 episode 6 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







