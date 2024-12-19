Squid Game director on season 2, season 3 story

For those of you who have not heard for whatever reason, Squid Game season 2 is officially not the end of the road for the series. It is going to have a season 3, but the unfortunate truth here is that it is the final season. A lot of Korean dramas only tend to have one season, so just getting to this point is exciting and interesting in its own right.

One more thing we also tend to note here is rather interesting: Once upon a time, it seemed as though season 2 and season 3 were meant to be all one story. Yet, some decisions were made to split it up for a specific reason.

In speaking on the subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what director / creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say:

“I originally envisioned seasons 2 and 3 as a single story … That’s how I wrote it. But in the process, it came out to be too many episodes. So I thought it’d be better to divide it into two.”

With all of this in mind, it feels pretty clear at this point to imagine that there is not going to be much closure at the end of the second season — heck, there could be a big cliffhanger, and there is certainly no way to know if Gi-hun will be done within the latest batch of the Games.

The big, fundamental question

Let’s just go ahead and raise it now: How can one person in Gi-hun really disrupt what is a corrupt and pretty terrible institution? Let’s just say that we are more than happy to find out a little bit more on that right now.

