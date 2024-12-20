Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, December 20, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We certainly understand the desire of anyone who wants to see more of the series and soon. The question here is simply all about when we’re going to actually get a chance to check it out.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with a frown and hand over the bad news: You are going to be waiting a while. How long? Well, for now, the plan appears to be to bring the Max Thieriot drama back on Friday, January 31. The same can be said for its companion shows in SWAT and now NCIS: Sydney, which is coming on board here following the end of Blue Bloods.

As for what the road ahead looks like for Fire Country, most of it begins with one simple question: How is Bode going to get out of his latest life-or-death situation? We know that at the end of the fall finale, he and Audrey were effectively trapped in the pool. Meanwhile, we are also in a situation here where Gabriela is potentially in danger; also, Manny seems to be tracking her down.

Now, it is worth noting that this is a proper full season of the show, meaning that there is a lot of great stuff still to come. We wish that we had more details about episode 9, but long-term, we anticipate those will come at some point next month. Moving forward, we also expect some more tie-ins to the upcoming Sheriff Country spin-off, as there is a plan at present to air it during the 2025-26 season. Our general sentiment is that it will likely air on the same night, and that CBS will try to do here what they already have with FBI.

