Fire Country season 3: Is Jared Padalecki done for the season?

We are a little stretch of time removed now from Jared Padalecki’s run on Fire Country season 3 and with that, we should raise the following: Is Camden Casey really gone for good?

Well, the reason to wonder about this goes back to the fact that the Supernatural and Walker alum’s arc was always said to be three episodes in advance, and it did seem like there was a good bit of closure (at least for now) with his departure.

In the end, it does seem as though we will be waiting at least a little while to see him again — i.e., it won’t be before the end of the season. Speaking to Collider in a new interview, showrunner Tia Napolitano had the following to say on the subject:

“We won’t see him this season, but the door’s definitely not closed. He was just a delight of a human, just a wonderful person and a wonderful actor. And that character was so fun. I thought he really brought something special to the show.”

Now, of course the next appearance from Jared within the Fire Country universe could be his own spin-off show, which appears to be very much in play. However, at the same time it is totally not something that anyone seems altogether eager to rush into at this point, mostly because the Sheriff Country spin-off is currently in pole position. Once that show comes out in the 2025-26 season, attention could shift over to what to do regarding Camden. These shows are popular, but you also want to make sure that you have the perfect story to tell. Jared is a marquee star but beyond him, you also still need to assemble a great cast and that can’t be discounted on any level.

