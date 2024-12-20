Before season 1 finale: Did Noah and Eli find closure?

We went into the Before season 1 finale on Apple TV+ feeling completely uncertain as to how things could end. Are we still confused now?

Well, there is a part of us that wonders if this is the point. The thing that we can label as concrete and fact is simply this: Noah and Eli are better after their shared trauma / disorder / whatever you choose to call it. The series jumped forward five months in the closing minutes and within that, we learned that Eli was required to undergo treatment and also faced other consequences as a result of his acts. (Was it enough? Certainly a worthy subject of debate at this point.)

Meanwhile, Noah gets to move forward now and be a normal kid, something that was certainly not on the table once upon a time. It seems as though he is fully healthy now, though Eli is occasionally still having visions.

So how did they heal?

Eli brought Noah to the farmhouse and while there, their collective minds seemingly brought them back that a “before” — a past existence where there was a tragic incident. Almost as though it was a rebirth, Eli brought Noah down into the water and on the other side, he was better.

Now, how real was all of this? That’s another question altogether, since you could view the entire “before” sequence as something that was within Eli’s head — a reminder of some past memories or him manifesting a simple was that the two of them could actually heal. Eli started this show off as a man of science, and he evolves into someone who can understand faith. While he notes in his journals at the end that what transpired was a shared delusion, he may now be open to some other possibilities.

What did you think about the events of the Before season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

