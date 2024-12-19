Before season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale tonight on Apple TV+, what more can be said about a Before season 2 renewal? Is more going to come?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that through a lot of the promotional process for the Billy Crystal show, it was billed as a limited series. That means that there should be some sort of clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. We expect a certain amount of closure to the story, though we can’t speak to whether or not that will make everyone out there happy.

So even if this is a limited series, this is where we do have to swoop in here and say that technically, there is still a chance that more ends up coming — even if it may not feel like it on first glance. After all, this is one of those shows where, depending on how season 1 ends, you could still find another way to bring it back. It really comes down to what total viewership is and whether the creative team comes up with another idea.

Since Apple does not tend to publicly share what the total audiences are for any of their shows, we can’t sit here right now and offer much information on that; we know that it has not been as popular as many other recent series including Silo, Shrinking, and Bad Sisters, and that may be a reason to think that the series is done and is not coming back for more; however, you never want to say that for sure with a series like Before.

After all, you can also consider the possibility here that the powers-that-be opt to take several months to figure this out; they could come up with an idea at almost any time, or in the event there is a surge of viewership later on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

