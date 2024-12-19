Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: Dec. update

Is there any chance at all that a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date is revealed this December?

Well, at this point, we’ll just say that we more than understand anyone out there who would like more news and beyond just that, would like it soon. All things considered, why wouldn’t you? The prequel last premiered on Starz over a year ago, and we do certainly think at this point that there is some footage done and the show is largely ready to go.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV discussions!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in and say that there is no evidence that a date reveal is imminent … even though it would be nice. We know that for Starz, their current plan is that Outlander is going to air over the next few weeks, and The Couple Next Door is going to be coming not too long after that. We do tend to think that Raising Kanan is going to be coming at some point in the late winter or early spring. That at least makes the most sense.

Here is the way in which things are going to be ordered — Raising Kanan should premiere before Power Book IV: Force, and then at that point, we just have to wait and see what is coming up next for the franchise. Remember here that there is a season 5 that has already been ordered for the MeKai Curtis series, and then we have to wait and see what else is next. There is a Power: Origins prequel that is going to be coming down the road; or, getting a chance to see potentially more of Tommy Egan in some other form. (We do think that we’re going to see that character again.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including more thoughts on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







