Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: Soon?

Is it realistic to expect news on a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date soon?

Well the primary thing that we should say here is that personally, it would be nice to dive back into this world sooner rather than later. The prequel premiered its third season a little under a year ago and at this point, we know that there are a number of other episodes ready to go.

One other thing to note here, meanwhile, is that signs point to Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming back before Power Book IV: Force season 3, even though we want more of Tommy’s story as soon as possible as well. At this point, a lot of info will start to come pouring out, but we tend to think that for the prequel in general, a late winter / early spring launch feels the most apt based on where things stand right now.

After all, just remember for a moment here that with a lot of streaming / premium cable shows these days, we’re getting used to a 14-16 month wait between the start of one season and the debut of the next. Also, it would not make a whole lot of sense for Starz to wait too much longer since it has been a while since Power Book II: Ghost ended.

Speaking of the future of this franchise…

Why are we not getting more news out there about Power: Origins at this point? It has been a long time since that particular prequel was announced. Meanwhile, we are also still interested in seeing if there is another present-day project coming, especially since Ghost left the door open for something more with what happened with that phone call at the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including more talk about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







