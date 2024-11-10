Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: Nov. update

Will we learn more about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 between now and the end of November? There is definitely a case for it!

After all, remember the following here first and foremost — it has been almost a year since the third season premiered. This is the time where people do start to get a little bit antsy, and that is especially the case given how the latest batch of episodes wrapped up.

So as we look towards the future here, there is at least an argument that a start date is revealed this month, leading up to the show’s big return either in January or February. For starters, Starz has a reasonably open schedule in the new year, and that could be pretty beneficial for the show’s future.

As for what the major stories are going to be entering the new Power Book III: Raising Kanan season, the biggest has to be tied to Unique — who somehow is actually alive. Is there a chance here that we’re going to be seeing him play a huge role in Kanan’s future? Could he actually become the mythical Breeze that has been so essential over the history of the show? At this point, there are just so many different fun scenarios that we do have to consider story-wise.

As for where things stand long-term…

Well, the most important thing to note right now is pretty darn simple, mostly in that Raising Kanan is likely going to come back before Power Book IV: Force airs its third and final season. There is also another season of the prequel coming and beyond that, you then have the long-discussed Power: Origins show that will give you a little more insight on the early days of Ghost and Tommy. There is so much great stuff to look forward to.

