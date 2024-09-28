Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: Fall update

With us now into the fall, what better time is there to get more into a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 discussion? Of course, also add to this the fact that Power Book II: Ghost is going to be wrapping up on Starz in a single week’s time.

The prequel series has already proven itself to be pretty darn significant to the overall franchise — it has already been renewed for a season 5, which makes it the longest-running of any of the spin-offs so far. There is also another prequel in the works in Power: Origins, and it feels fair to wonder if these two shows are going to be linked in some sort of substantial way.

Now, let’s get to the mystery of a start date. Are we going to learn something more between now and the end of the year? If so, it makes a certain amount of sense that Starz would reveal something next week. After all, that feels like a golden opportunity to do just that! You can conclude Ghost by allowing us to see when the other spin-offs are going to be coming back, and we’re sure behind the scenes, some of this is mapped out already.

If there is a remaining question in here, it is whether or not the network wants to air the new Raining Kanan season before or after Power Book IV: Force comes back with its third and final season. If the prequel comes back first, then odds are we’ll get a premiere date announcement this fall. Otherwise, we could be waiting until the new year. Either way, we’d be shocked if these shows come back through the remainder of the year; Starz is pretty notorious at this point for making you wait a good while between seasons. The fact that the Power franchise does have so much content makes it easier to space all of this out for a little while longer.

What are you the most eager to see moving into the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

