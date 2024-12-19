Reacher season 3 spoilers: Where past meets present

For those who are unaware, we are just a couple of months away from the launch of Reacher season 3 over at Prime Video. Do you want to learn more of what is ahead?

Well, let’s just note that Alan Ritchson and the rest of the cast are looking to throw a lot of action, drama, and of course memorable moments at you in the next version of the story. Why wouldn’t they? This is a show that really feels like a thrill ride and yet, it doesn’t lose its charm along the way. We certainly think that more of that will be coming this go-around as Reacher himself has to go it alone a little more often than he did in season 2. With that, he is going to be even more reliant on some of his skills.

Now, without further ado, let’s just share the brief Prime Video synopsis for the season — a great way to set the stage:

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Now, we have been aware for a while that Persuader would be the basis for the new season, and in terms of familiar faces, Maria Sten is going to be back at some point as Neagley. That does not mean that she is going to be around every single second of the day; if you love the character, you can be encouraged by the fact that there is a spin-off coming and there’s a lot to be excited for there.

