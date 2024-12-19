Bad Sisters season 2: Sharon Horgan on Ian, Eva story

Coming out of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 7, it feels like we have a full picture now of who Ian actually is. This is a con man, someone who took advantage of Grace in a vulnerable position and worked to marry her for her money. Then, we later saw him take advantage of Eva’s grief to, once again, have access to money. Ian is not his real name, and it turns out he is actually with another woman.

So as heartbreaking as all of this was, it turns out that this Eva / Ian relationship that came out of this season was always the plan. In some ways, it was also necessary.

Speaking to People Magazine, star / creator Sharon Horgan spoke out about the birth of this storyline, plus also why it was important to go in this direction:

“That came out of the writer’s room and we loved it … I mean, we knew that we wanted Eva to sort of, [she’s] trying to move on, just trying to turn her life around. She’s menopausal. She always drank too much, sort of trying to fix yourself.

“But then the thing is when something happens to you as traumatic as losing your sister, you’re so vulnerable and open yourself that suddenly we thought, ‘Oh my god, what if she’s so open and vulnerable that she lets him in?'”

This is the real tragedy of the season in a way, that this man managed to hurt and exploit multiple members of this family. It is something that they are likely going to be wrestling with in the finale, while also raising another key question: Where do they go from here? How can they stop Ian once and for all?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

