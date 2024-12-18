NCIS season 22 spoilers: More on LaRoche story ahead

Does NCIS season 22 have a Big Bad in the form of Gabriel LaRoche? Or, is the truth a little bit more complicated than this?

Well, for now let’s just say that the writers do love their mysteries and when they get a chance to tell one for a longer stretch of time, they will embrace it! We know that LaRoche (played by Castle alum Seamus Dever) is the Deputy Director who got the job over McGee. Sean Murray’s character also realizes that there is something off with him. Typically, his intuition is correct.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Original Sin coverage!

Speaking to Parade, showrunner Steven D. Binder notes that absolutely, Tim is right to have a little bit of distrust in what is going on here:

Given what McGee knows, absolutely. And McGee should be pursuing this. There is something about this guy, something is off, something is wrong and he’s not just a climber. There’s something else happening with this guy. If I was watching the show as a fan I’d say, “Well, look, if he starts out as a bad guy does that mean he’s our bad guy all the way to the end? I would think not.”

It’s going to be a little more complicated than that. It will be more interesting. It’s not terribly interesting when there’s a bad guy and you’ve got a gun and then you’ve got to shoot him and the bad guy’s dead. It’s much more interesting when there’s a bad guy and you’ve got a gun and he’s holding a grenade and if you shoot him the grenade falls and blows up the bus. But maybe the bus needs to get blown up because it’s got a nuclear bomb on it. It’s going to be that kind of thing with him.

Ultimately, all of this suggests that the real name of the game here is going to be patience, and trying to figure out what is going on without blowing anything up. As Binder alludes to, there’s no guarantee that he will be the bad guy at the end of the season; for now, he is mostly just someone to watch.

Related – Learn more about when the next new NCIS episode is going to air

What do you think we are going to see with LaRoche on NCIS season 2 moving forward?

Do you think there’s a room for a few more big twists? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







