Virgin River season 6 finale spoilers: A cliffhanger tease

We know that the Virgin River season 6 premiere is coming to Netflix in under 24 hours — and yet, we’re here to discuss the finale!

Ultimately, it is pretty important to note here that a season 7 has already been greenlit at the streaming service. Because of this, we tend to think that there is a really huge sign that there is going to be some sort of jaw-dropper at the end of the season. That is something that the powers-that-be love to do with this show, and for good reason. They want you to keep watching! Why wouldn’t they?

So in speaking about the finale, here is some of what Zibby Allen (Brie) had to say to TV Insider:

“I can’t believe the finale … I can’t believe Brie’s cliff hangover. Wait, Brie’s cliffhanger. But it’s funny, I had a cliffhanger hangover after we shot that last scene because I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe we did it.’ Because there’s an ending—the way we ended it again, there were two alt endings for Brie’s cliffhanger, which I’ll just leave it at that. But the one they went with, I’m so happy, but I’m blown away. And I’m like, ‘How are we going to move forward?’”

We don’t know how you could really look at this tease and think that this is going to be some sort of ordinary event. We are prepared to be shouting at your television and waiting for however long the wait is between seasons. Brace yourselves, cross your fingers, and of course, hope for some really awesome stuff.

Of course, before that point, also hope that there are some opportunities to see some romance — the wedding between Mel and Jack is very much on the way!

How do you think that Virgin River season 6 is going to conclude?

