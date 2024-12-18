Virgin River season 6 spoilers: Watch the opening minutes!

Come Thursday, December 19, you are going to get a chance to see the long-awaited premiere of Virgin River season 6 on Netflix. Want to see more about it now?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that there is all sorts of great stuff to be excited for, and of course, the wedding of Mel and Jack is going to be at the center of a lot of it. This is why it makes a lot of sense that the opening minutes of the season are focused in part on that, plus a little bit more.

If you head over to Tudum right now, you can see the opening minutes of Virgin River season 6 now — and we tend to think that it does a great job here of giving you some updates and/or excitement for what is to come. We do not want to say too much more about this now, mostly because the last thing that we want to do in here is to swoop in and give a lot of good stuff away. Let’s just say that in general, we are building towards what is going to be the ceremony of the entire series … and it wouldn’t be this show without a few surprises sprinkled in here and there.

Now, in addition to what we are going to be seeing when it comes to the wedding this go-around, the past could also be equally important. Our general sentiment is that a big part of the new episodes is going to revolve around learning more about Everett … and there is also a reason why there are discussions about a Virgin River prequel with him and Mel’s mother. We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not the show gets a green light.

