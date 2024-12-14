Virgin River season 6 spoilers: Alexandra Breckenridge on romance

We know that there are a lot of different subjects to discuss when it comes to Virgin River season 6 but for the sake of this article, let’s just talk romance. After all, this is one of the reasons why the Netflix series has become such a hit, and it is certainly a reason why a lot of people are watching.

So if you are curious to learn more about what’s ahead on this front, we are happy to turn over more to Alexandra Breckenridge right now.

Speaking to Swooon, the actress behind Mel indicated that after a dramatic and heartbreaking season 5, there are more opportunities coming up to see these people in more romance-centered places:

“In Season 5, we really pulled back on some of that, I don’t know what you want to call it… intimacy? In Season 6, we felt like the fans were sort of missing that aspect of the show, so we wanted to bring a little bit more of that in for the fans.”

Of course, romance can exist in many different forms. Sure, there is a lot of intimacy that will be part of the picture here, but there are also big, public declarations of love as well. One of the biggest ones for Mel and Jack will obviously be their upcoming wedding, and you can prepare for that to take center stage for at least a part of the season. Beyond that, we also tend to know that Mel’s family history is going to come into play big-time here, especially when it comes to her father. Given that there is a chance at a prequel featuring Everett down the road, we do think there will be a solid amount of airtime given here.

