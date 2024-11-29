Virgin River season 6 trailer: The Mel, Jack wedding is here

Are you ready to check out Virgin River season 6 over at Netflix? Well, there is so much to be excited about!

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that perhaps more than any other season, this one is really going to be framed around a signature event. By that, we mean mostly the wedding between Mel and Jack! It has been a really long time coming and yet, the moment is almost here. The full trailer over here suggests that the ceremony is going to be here sooner rather than later and for the time being, we’re not going to worry too much about any drama. (Sure, we tend to think there will be some, based mostly on the sort of show this is.)

Want to get a few more details about the season overall? If you have not seen the synopsis below yet, it does a good job of setting the stage:

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

We know that the past with Mel’s father Everett is going to be a significant part of the story this time around; not only that, but there’s a chance that it also sets the table for a potential prequel down the line. Nothing has been decided there officially but for now, this is at least something that you have to keep in mind.

Front and center, though, just enjoy the wedding. It’s been a heck of a long wait.

