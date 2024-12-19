Is Matlock new tonight on CBS with season 1 episode 9?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? After what we’ve learned within some recent episodes, of course we would love more, sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with the back news: You are going to be waiting a while to see Kathy Bates and the rest of the cast back. There is no installment tonight, as last week served as the fall finale. That means that within the next few weeks, we’ll just have to sit back and speculate as to whether Olympia, Julian, or someone else is truly responsible for the death of Matty’s daughter. It is our hope that we do get at least some sort of answer before the end of the finale.

So when is Matlock going to be coming back? Think in terms of Thursday, January 30 — the same night that a lot of the shows on CBS’ lineup are coming back. This is a long wait, but we do think that there is a silver lining to it; namely, we mean that through the lens of how it presents a chance for the show to air throughout the February sweeps, as we’re sure that there will not be too many breaks in that key ratings period.

There are eighteen episodes within season 1 so in that sense, you can also rejoice in the fact that we have yet to even reach the halfway point of the legal drama. Sure, we may almost be there, but we imagine that within the remaining ten episodes, we are going to see a lot of surprising twists and turns. Personally, we also do tend to think that there is going to be some sort of major cliffhanger to set the stage for a season 2. (That has already been ordered!)

