Matlock season 1 episode 8 promo: Fall finale chaos

In just a matter of days, we are going to be seeing Matlock season 1 episode 8 on CBS — this is the all-important fall finale! Are you ready for what is coming?

Well, we know that for the bulk of this season, one of the big questions has been about who is responsible for the death of Matty’s daughter. Who signed off in regards to the fateful events from the past? There have been a list of suspects from the start of the show and really, it has been the easiest to point at Senior given his status at the firm.

However, at the same time, that does not mean that he is actually responsible, and this does lead Kathy Bates’ character to come to a shocking realization in the upcoming episode: Senior’s signature may actually be a forgery.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of this, and if it turns out to be true, it does narrow down the field further of who could be responsible. The list of potential people involved here is limited, and we are preparing ourselves already for the possibility that Olympia or Julian are the people most responsible for this.

Does this mean that we want it? Hardly, but at the same time, Matlock is a drama that is about keeping us on our toes and shocked — and for Matty in particular, there is a compelling story here about the people she cares for ultimately being the ones responsible for doing something absolutely terrible to her family. It would amplify the stakes, especially as we look more towards the next part of this story. (We’re happy to know already that the show has been renewed for another season already.)

