Matlock season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Matty on the hunt

There is a lot to be prepared for entering Matlock season 1 episode 8 on CBS next week — so, what is the proper place to start?

Well, we will just go ahead and here and note, for those unaware, that “No, No Monsters” could be the final episode of the calendar year. By virtue of that, it is our feeling that you are going to be seeing some especially-big stuff when it comes to the central narratives of the season. One of them revolves around Matty trying to get justice for her late daughter. Meanwhile, the other is a little more exclusively around whether or not she can actually keep her secret from everyone at the firm. This is certainly one of those things that is easier said than done!

Without further ado, let’s just give you more intel now courtesy of the Matlock season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“No, No Monsters” – YouThree help Olympia defend a defamed nanny at her children’s school. Also, Matty is on a stressful hunt for an important document on the Wellbrexa case, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Dec. 12 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that if there is a chance for the show to give us some sort of huge reveal, this is it. It will be hard to match the pure shock value that we got following the pilot, but if you can give at least something close, we tend to think that we’ll be happy with the end result. We already know that some of the other basic staples of this series are going to be there, fronted of course by an amazing performance from Kathy Bates.

For those unaware, the plan is for the series will return following the hiatus in late January.

