Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about an Emily in Paris season 5 between now and the end of December? Of course with a show like this, there is always a lot of great stuff to discuss!

So, what is the right place to start things off here? Well, let’s just note that the Lily Collins series will be back for more, and there are indications already that it will start production next year. This means that in theory, there is a chance that it will return at some point before the end of next year. Unfortunately, we are still way too far away from a premiere to think that any more news is going to start pouring out this month. Instead, we tend to think that a ton of patience is going to be required here.

As for whether or not season 5 is going to be the end of the road here. We do at least think that we are much closer to the end than the beginning — and it is best to be aware of that right now. It is going to start in an interesting spot, as Emily has an opportunity to advance her career in Italy — she also has a new potential love, and could rebuild almost the entirety of her life there!

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do feel it is right to come in here and remind you that Emily in Paris is the title for the show, and we do not think the iconic French city is going to suddenly be less relevant. One way or another, we do tend to think that it will make its presence felt in a pretty big way.

