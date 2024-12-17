Yellowstone season 5: Likely series finale sets viewership record

While there may be more Yellowstone thanks to multiple spin-offs down the road, Sunday’s episode was objectively a series finale. It offered closure to a number of storylines, and it also proved one other thing: Viewership was still strong, even without Kevin Costner.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, this particular episode “Life is a Promise” ended up generating a grand total of 11.4 million same-day viewers on Paramount Network and CMT. This is the largest night one audience in the show’s history, excluding broader simulcasts and also encore episodes. This is clearly something that the powers-that-be have to be really excited about as they move into the next era of the show.

So is there any concern still with the future of the franchise? Well, we do think it is inevitable that some people are going to get off the metaphorical horse at this point — after all, a number of people will feel like the show is the journey of John Dutton, and they have enough closure to make them happy.

Then again, if a possible spin-off about Beth and Rip ends up getting just half of the overall viewership here, we do still tend to think that a lot of people are going to be happy and honestly, it would be strange think anything otherwise. Getting five million same-day viewers on cable in 2025 would be considered by a lot of people to be a revelation.

One other thing that is likely to be tantalizing in regards to a spin-off show at present is simply the opportunity to be able to stream it on Paramount+. We know that this is something that executives were unable to do with the original Yellowstone due in part to a preexisting agreement with Peacock.

