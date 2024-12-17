Blue Bloods spin-off: The potential long wait ahead

We are less than a week removed now from seeing the Blue Bloods series finale and of course, the spin-off talk still remains. How could it not, all things considered? The finale itself performed well in the ratings, and we do not think personally that there is some sudden absence of stories.

Now, the unfortunate news is the lack of exact timing when it comes to us getting more news on what is ahead for this series.

Let’s start by noting that in the past, we would’ve said that there could be some quotes about the future of Blue Bloods as a franchise during the TCA Winter Press tour. However, there is not one happening early next year. That means that from now until May, there is not really a specific opportunity for press to ask questions about a spin-off or anything else.

Instead, what we are left with is a situation where something could come out at just about any moment; or, it may not come out for months. CBS is going to decide to share something whenever they choose, and there is no guarantee that a spin-off will even happen.

If there is one thing that we can at least have relative confidence about right now, it is that there will at least be some sort of chatter about the future of the franchise. Why? Well, the simple answer is that it would be silly for there not to be, and there have at least been informal discussions about it already. It really just comes down to settling on if there is an idea that makes sense, as we don’t imagine anyone is going to do this simply for the sake of doing so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

