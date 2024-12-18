Dexter: Original Sin: Don’t expect more Michael C. Hall on-screen

There is no denying that it was great to see Michael C. Hall on-screen at the start of Dexter: Original Sin last week. However, at the same time do not anticipate that this is going to be some sort of regular occurrence.

As a matter of fact, all indications at present are that the next time you will see Dexter Morgan on-screen in the present will be on Dexter: Resurrection, the follow-up show that will start filming early next year, totally in anticipation for a premiere in the summer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Original Sin coverage!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed that we have seen everything from Dexter in the prequel that we are meant to. Hall was only announced far in advance here as the narrator and within that, there was no guarantee that we would see him on-screen at all!

Ultimately, the important thing about seeing him on Original Sin is that we now know for sure that he survived the events in Iron Lake and within that, there is a chance to explore a lot of this further moving into Dexter: Resurrection. There is so much that we are desperate to learn at this point here, whether it be the setting or the supporting cast. For the time being, anything goes there — are we going to see Jennifer Carpenter back as Deb or, instead, is there a chance that James Remar will return as Harry? Is that going to be the voice inside his head once more? We tend to think that is an essential part of the character and we do not want to see it go away in the slightest.

Related – Want to get some more headlines now on Dexter: Original Sin?

What are you most excited to see through the rest of Dexter: Original Sin over on Showtime?

Are you more excited for Resurrection to air? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get other updates very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







