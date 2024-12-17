Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: Easter eggs aplenty ahead

If you were hoping that Dexter: Original Sin would contain all sorts of references to the original show ahead, you are in luck! Based on what we are hearing now, a lot of the series coming up will have all sorts of clever nods and references to the original Showtime series.

Of course, how can it not? This is a show that owes its entire existence to the passionate following, especially those who have stuck with it despite multiple disappointing finales. There has to be at least some payoff for that loyalty, right?

Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, series boss Clyde Phillips indicated just what sort of references you are going to have a chance to see moving forward:

“If people like Easter eggs, this show is going to be an Easter egg hunt.

“We would write the shows and start shooting them. Someone would come in and say, ‘Oh gosh, I have this great story about an Easter egg,’ and we would go running down to set and put a picture on somebody’s desk or whatever it is that the fans are just going to love.”

We know that there are going to be multiple cynical readings that this show exists mostly as a means to make money, but then again, isn’t television a business? The most important thing that you have to remember for a moment here is that even in this profit-driven marketplace, you can still have entertaining stories. While Original Sin may still have to do something more to justify its existence, we of course think that it can simultaneously be great fun and a celebration of the fandom.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

