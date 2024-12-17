What We Do in the Shadows spin-off: Would Harvey Guillen return?

Just a mere matter of minutes ago the What We Do in the Shadows series finale arrived on FX, and it is easy to feel emotional. It was hard to ever imagine that a show about vampires doing silly things would deliver such a spectacular final episode full of callbacks and a whole lot more. Yet, they did it!

In the end, almost everything was summarized perfect by watching Guillermo and Nandor descend in that coffin elevator together. It was a reminder that despite his silliness and at times dismissing of his former Familiar, there was something deep to the ancient vampire that he took from this experience. This was a real friendship and he enjoyed being around Guillermo, regardless of if a documentary was there or not.

Since it is easy to envision Nandor and Guillermo now going off and fighting crime (or just being pals), why not talk about a spin-off? It is clearly something Harvey Guillen himself would do, based on some of his comments to Collider:

Gladly. I would like to revisit these characters. I would do a spin-off in a heartbeat. That’s the perfect way that everything ended with all these characters. It leaves it open for all of them, but specifically for Nandor and Guillermo going to the coffin. It was really sweet moment. He did one for the camera, and then he pretended because that moment was for them. You only secretly capture what’s happening after they break things down and they’re done filming because it’s an accident that they stay with the camera in the room. That moment was for them, and he didn’t wanna share that on screen. He wanted to share that with Nandor and tell him what they mean to each other. And Nandor saying, “Call me Nandor,” for the first time is a huge deal. He’s saying, “I’ll do this with you if we’re equals, if we’re partners.” …

The biggest reason why we think a spin-off or revival is possible here is because What We Do in the Shadows is an incredibly good show, and it also feels like it is going to go on and have an incredible second life. To think, there are so many people out there who probably have not even seen it yet.

What did you think about the What We Do in the Shadows series finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

