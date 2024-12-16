What We Do in the Shadows season 7: Why isn’t it happening?

With tonight being the series finale for What We Do in the Shadows on FX, this feels like a good time to wonder the following: What is this the end? Why aren’t we getting a season 7?

In theory, we tend to think these questions make sense because the vampire comedy could have gone on for many more years. Vampires are immortal, so why isn’t the show? It feels like there are a few different reasons for it ending now, but the biggest one is just that in the eyes of people involved, the series has very much run its course. The writers got to tell most of the stories that they wanted to, and in general, shows often end before a season 7 kicks in and productions get a lot more expensive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

Now, would things have been different had What We Do in the Shadows been some sort of overwhelming success in the ratings? In theory sure, but we’re honestly not sure it would be that different — with the exception being that maybe there’d be some spin-off chatter. The comedy has certainly been a success through its six seasons, but we wouldn’t say that it ever turned out to be fully entrenched in the mainstream. It was a longtime critical darling, a cult favorite, and a little show that could.

Now, of course what we will say here is that we do think that Nandor, Guillermo, and the other characters could go on to have an incredibly second life in streaming, especially if FX / Disney / Hulu ever decide to license it over to other places for additional exposure. There are so many people out there who would love this, but unfortunately, have never even heard of it. Regardless of however the series finale ends (no spoilers here), we like to imagine that the writers could figure out a way to do a revival or reunion years down the line.

Related – Read more on the What We Do in the Shadows series finale now

Are you sad that there is no What We Do in the Shadows season 7 over on FX?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







