What We Do in the Shadows series finale: Taika Waititi reflects

We know that leading up to the What We Do in the Shadows series finale, there are so many reasons to be emotional. Yet, at the same time, there are reasons aplenty to laugh at the same time.

No matter how the FX series ends, all indications are that it will be satisfying, as the idea here was to just feature some of what the show does best. It also seems like from a creative standpoint, the writers got a chance to tell most of the series that they’d wanted to over the past half-decade and beyond.

So now, why not hear more from Taika Waititi himself? The executive producer also co-wrote and co-directed the What We Do in the Shadows movie that preceded the show, and he described the end of this era in the following terms to TV Insider:

“It’s time for it to end… If there was another season, there’d be vampires jumping sharks … I can’t believe this five-minute idea of vampire flatmates has lasted this many years. And I’m really… I’m proud of it.”

One of the best things about this show is, in so many ways, just how re-watchable it is. There are so many great moments in here that we would happily re-live time and time again, and for good reason. The comic timing of the performers is top-notch, and we tend to think it is that alongside smart writing that kept it on the air for so long. We also do tend to think that there are still generations of fans out there who are still going to discover the series years after the fact and come to love it.

Moving forward, we really just hope that all the actors here do get some other great opportunities — also, how is Kayvan Novak still as underrated as he is?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

