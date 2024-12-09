What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 11: Series finale

Next week on FX, the big moment is finally going to be here in What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 11. This is the series finale — are you read for what that means? Hopefully, there is an opportunity for closure, laughs, and a few emotional moments sprinkled in.

We are aware that at times, this season has felt more like a collection of short-stories that the producers wanted to tell than something altogether cohesive; yet, at the same time we are hopeful that this final episode is going to call back to various things over the years. What is happening with the documentary? Or, how will things end up for Guillermo and Nandor? There is no guarantee for a revival or something else down the line; with that, you have to give us all the good stuff we want right now.

Given that next week is the end of the line for What We Do in the Shadows, we can’t say that we’re shocked about how little is being shared in advance. Take, for example, the fact that the episode is simply titled “The Finale.” Meanwhile, this is all we have as far as a synopsis goes:

A surprising twist leads to a change of plans.

How will this series be remembered?

Despite it getting a lot of recognition and Emmy nominations, we somehow still think it will be thought of as one of the more underrated shows of its era. If there is a silver lining here, it is that a lot of people are probably going to check it out in the years to come. It should have a really great second life, especially if people continue to talk about it positively to their friends and family.

No matter how it ends, we’re going to miss What We Do in the Shadows dearly. It is hard not to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

