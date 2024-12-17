NCIS season 22 spoilers: Delilah, Carol Wilson coming back

As we look more and more towards the remainder of NCIS season 22 on CBS, let’s just say there is a lot of great stuff ahead.

After all, one of the great things about this series is that thanks to it being on for so long, there is such a deep bench of people you can bring back at any given point in time. For the sake of this article, why not share good news when it comes to Margo Harshman and Meredith Eaton both?

In a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder indicated some of the stories that you are going to be seeing as we moving forward:

Delilah [Margo Harshman] is going to come back. The episode’s called “Killer Instinct,” that’s the Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner episode. So we’re going to have McGee and Delilah meet LaRoche and his wife in an episode, and that’s an episode where Torres is going to have to go undercover as a hitman to try and track down a hitman. There’s a lot of fun things. There might be a possible Kansas City connection. We’re thinking about Rebecca De Mornay coming back. With a long-running show, we think in longer terms than we might normally; if we were wondering if we were going to come back, all these things would be happening in the next five episodes, but we’re thinking a little longer. So if not this season, the next.

There’s also Meredith Eaton returning as Carol Wilson. Kasie [Diona Reasonover] has a game night group and it’s her and a bunch of her forensic scientist colleagues, and they’re going to be targeted by a killer who’s got his motives. That’s going to be a Kasie episode. That’ll be fun. So we’ll meet a bunch of her friends who are really fun to see together. Just picture three, four forensic scientists together and all hilarity ensues.

Of course, it nice to see a big Kasie episode! Thanks to the show getting a traditional full season this time around, it does open the door for a lot of characters to have multiple spotlights.

At the end of the day, though, we do think that there are a couple of storylines that do need to be resolved. Take, for starters, whatever ends up happening with LaRoche. Or, remember for a moment that the Parker – Lily storyline remains unresolved! We are fine with a coupling of dangling mysteries since NCIS is not seemingly going anywhere in the near future; yet, you have to hope that closure turns up at some point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

