What We Do in the Shadows series finale: How did it end?

Tonight, the What We Do in the Shadows series finale arrived — so did the comedy manage to deliver a perfect ending?

If nothing else, we will say that the show delivered what has to be considered the most meta ending that we’ve ever seen, with all of the vampires and Guillermo contemplating the end of the documentary. With that, Harvey Guillen’s character struggled to figure out what it would mean to have emotional closure for the past several years, which led to Nadja coming up with a novel ending: Why not just brainwash everyone watching into getting a perfect ending?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

Well, this is where things got weird — even for this show. We saw everything morph into some sort of crime drama with The Guide suddenly taking on the role of a hard-nosed crime-solver. We saw highlights of the past five years as she tried to get answers on “capturing” Nandor once and for all. We thought for a split second that this was going to be the end of the show, but that turned out to not be the case.

Instead, we eventually returned to the vampire residence and with that, found ourselves in what eventually turned into a surprisingly poignant conclusion. In between the Monster’s friskiness with a bear and callbacks to seasons’ past, we eventually found Guillermo saying goodbye to Nandor as he went asleep in his coffin, claiming that he would never see him again and that he needed a new chapter in his life.

However, as it turns out, that was just the ending that he wanted in the documentary — in reality, he came back, telling Nandor they could remain friends. It was then Kayvan Novak’s brilliant character invited Guillermo to sit in his coffin with him and, as it turns out, he built the entire entrance to the underground lair himself. This was a running gag all episode, but it was real and it was perfect. One of the best endings imaginable and a sign of real growth for Mr. The Relentless.

Related – Why are we not getting a What We Do in the Shadows season 7?

What did you think about the What We Do in the Shadows series finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







