Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special: New PBS preview

In a little over one week’s time, the latest Call the Midwife Christmas Special is going to be here on both BBC One and PBS. Want another preview for it now?

Well, for the bulk of this particular article, why not focus on things from the US side of the equation? For those unaware, the two-part holiday event is actually going to air back-to-back on PBS; for viewers in the UK, you will have to wait until December 26 to see the second part.

If you head over here, you can see a new Call the Midwife preview that gives you another sense of the holiday cheer that is coming … and we do also wonder whether there is a little foreshadowing here as to what Trixie might do regarding her future. We don’t tend to think that Helen George’s character would ever be truly gone from Poplar or this world. (Remember, there was speculation aplenty about her and Matthew moving to America and starting over.)

To get a few more details on what is ahead, take a look at the short synopsis for the collective event:

It is Christmas 1969 and the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to. The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of color and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

Given that Call the Midwife has long done these sort of bittersweet Christmas episodes, can you be surprised that there is some drama here? It may not be where the special ends, but there are going to be difficult moments scattered here and there.

What are you most wager to see entering the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special?

