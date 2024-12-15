Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special air dates, schedule

As many of you may know at this point, the 2024 Call the Midwife Christmas Special is coming in just over a week, and it’s a two-parter! With that, we recognize that there may be more questions related to just how this particular event is going to play out both in the US and also the UK.

We will have a chance within this article shortly to get into the schedule. For now, though, why not just talk about the actual story itself?

Below, you can see via BBC One official details for both part 1 and part 2 of the event.

Part 1 – “The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour to the festive season, but there are other less welcome visitors to the borough, including Hong Kong flu and escaped prisoners.”

Part 2 – “Shelagh helps a family battle against appalling poverty, Rosalind comes face to face with an escaped convict, whilst romance is on the cards for Nancy.”

Now, let’s talk schedule

For the aforementioned British network, you are going to be seeing the first part air at 8:00 p.m. local time on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, the second part is coming on Boxing Day at 7:30, just thirty minutes earlier in the day.

If you are in America, meanwhile, you are actually going to have a chance to see both episodes over the course of the same time! They will arrive on PBS starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and they will serve as a massive two-hour event. We will get more into the season 14 premiere date soon but for now, let’s just say that you are going to see the next chapter play out here in the UK starting in January. We don’t think that is some big surprise.

