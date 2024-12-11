Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special: BTS with the cast!

In just two weeks the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special is going to be premiering … or, at least the first part of it.

So, do you want to get a little more insight all about what all is coming here? Well, let’s just start off here by noting that the show won’t be wasting a lot of time to bring us to the other side of the season 13 finale cliffhanger.

So, did Trixie move off to New York to be with Matthew? Well, it seems that way — at least for now. If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which star Helen George emphasizes that Trixie has returned from America for Christmas, which will allow her a chance to interact with some old friends.

Now, here is where things get a little more interesting to us: Is there a chance that during the special, Trixie realizes that she loves Poplar too much to leave it again? We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that George is leaving the show at all, and to a certain extent, it is unrealistic to think that a person in her situation will be able to constantly afford flying back and forth from the UK to America. Remember here that money issues are one of the big reasons why Matthew took the job in the US in the first place!

For the time being, the only suggestion we can offer here is to watch the specials and in the end, we will see exactly how all events do manage to play out. We are certainly eager to dive more into them, and see where things transpire from start to finish.

