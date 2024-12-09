Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special spoilers: A new spotlight

The 2024 Call the Midwife Christmas Special is set to arriving before too long — so who is set to have a big storyline?

Well, one of the great things about the British drama in general is that there is such a huge number of characters and stories they can tap into at just about any moment. It is basically the sort of thing that a lot of producers would want to have with their own shows!

So who is the focus here? Well, to be specific, fan-favorite Reggie is going to have some time in the spotlight as Violet and Fred do everything that they can to help him. Speaking to the Radio Times, here is what actor Cliff Parisi (who plays Fred) had to say about this arc:

“Normally Reggie’s been really sheltered by Vi and Fred, but they’ve kind of started to try and grant him a little bit more independence as he’s gotten older.

“So when we do a job together, he gets a separate pay packet with his own name on it. He’s now becoming a young man, and they’re trying to respect that and trying to make him more responsible.”

Unfortunately, Parisi also notes that the story could be getting “out of control” at some point, but when will that happen?

One thing that is certainly different about this story in general is that there is a chance to tell it over the course of two parts, meaning that whatever we see in the special itself won’t necessarily be the end of things. There is a chance that we’re going to see a lot of heartfelt stuff at the end, but a little bit of patience could be required as we build up to some of those moments.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

