Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special spoilers: New details!

The 2024 edition of the Call the Midwife Christmas Special is a mere matter of weeks away! As some of you know, this one is a two-parter. By virtue of that, there is going to be more drama, dramatic moments, and hopefully, a few heartwarming scenes mixed in.

After all, if you have watched this show with any regularity than you know already that these specials tend to be a little bit bittersweet. We certainly do not anticipate anything different here.

One thing we do anticipate? Some sort of big-time cliffhanger, as that has been confirmed already by BBC One. To learn more about that, just go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

It’s Christmas 1969 and the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to. The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins.

The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil.

Does this cliffhanger mean a life is in danger or something that dramatic? We wouldn’t go that far but at the very least, we do think they are going to make people very eager to see the next part.

