Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special: Show EP on importance

We are now less than a month away from the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special arriving — so what can we say about it now?

Well, the most important thing to note this time around is that this is actually a two-part event, meaning that you aren’t necessarily going to get answers to the full story right away. We know that for some that could be a bummer; however, why be upset about more of a good thing?

Also, Call the Midwife and Christmas very much go hand in hand, and that is something writer Heidi Thomas knows very well. She also recognizes that for some, this can be a difficult holiday due to the loneliness and difficult feelings that can come with it.

For more, here some of what she had to say to the Radio Times:

“If Call the Midwife has become a part of the nation’s experience of Christmas, that’s something I take very seriously. It’s a privilege and a responsibility.”

She also recognized that there is something special about doing a two-parter this year:

“It felt like a lovely opportunity to give people more of something they love.”

So what is coming after this particular event?

Well, know that season 14 is done with production and by virtue of that, we do think that there’s a chance that we will see it premiere in January on BBC One and this spring on PBS in America. There will be a lot of emotional moments throughout, but hopefully some fun at the same time! We at least know that Helen Goerge is going to be back as Trixie, so you don’t have to worry too much about the aftermath of that particular storyline from season 13. (The future for Matthew is a little more up in the air.)

