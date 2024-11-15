Call the Midwife season 14 filming nears end; what’s next?

With each passing day, we are getting ever closer to the conclusion of Call the Midwife season 14 production; with that, also the big return!

As so many of you know already, we are going to see a Christmas Special that is a little bit different this time around from what we’ve seen in the past. To be specific, there are going to be two parts to that story, and then the big return of the series itself in 2025. Odds are, the long-running drama will be on BBC One in January, and then you will see the show itself back in America on PBS in late winter / early spring.

In a new post on Instagram, here is some of what the show’s official account had to say:

We’re getting veeeeeeery close to the end of filming for Series 14! We’re into our last filmed episode of the series, and our team are looking forward to taking a well earned break very soon! Not everybody of course – for our editing, sound and production teams, there is much more work still to be done, and even the actors will still be called in to add some extra sound and dialogue to the finished product.

Yet the end is approaching…

Of course, the most important thing that we can say entering this season right now is rather simple: You are going to see more of Trixie! This was one of the bigger cliffhangers that the show has ever given us, but Helen George is still going to be around. As for Olly Rix as Matthew, this is where there is at least a little more indecision at present.

We know that a season 15 is coming after the fact here, so there is nothing to be too concerned about at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

