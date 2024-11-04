Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special to be two-part event

The Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special is absolutely coming later this year, but it also going to be a little bit different.

Late last week, the show’s official Instagram posted that for the first time, the holiday event would be a two-parter consisting of separate 60-minute episodes. The exact schedule, both for BBC One in the UK and PBS in America, remains to be seen. Yet, this is a chance to try something a little bit different and to tell a lot of expansive stories.

For a little bit more insight about the upcoming special, see a lot of the details below…

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape – but Hong Kong Flu threatens to ruin the festivities…

As Poplar prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner. Fears grow that he may be in the local area…

The Turner children get caught up in the fever surrounding the latest Blue Peter Christmas appeal, but it’s Patrick who ends up with the headache…

Trixie is joined by brother Geoffrey, while Miss Higgins welcomes her grandson Harry… yet the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into a sudden turmoil…

Meanwhile, here is what writer Heidi Thomas had to say about what lies ahead:

“Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!”

Hopefully, the mention in here of Trixie is enough to satisfy some fans who were worried about the character’s long-term future after the end of last season. Instead, it is fair to wonder about what’s going to happen with Matthew.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

