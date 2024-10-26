Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date: October update

Given that we are close to the end of October now, is there something more we can say about a Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date?

Of course, there are a lot of different things to discuss regarding the future of the British hit, which airs stateside on PBS. The most important thing is that more episodes are absolutely coming, and that filming has taken place steadily over the past several months. The cast and crew certainly know that there are a lot of emotional stories ahead, and we are 100% prepared for that.

So are we going to get premiere-date news before the month ends? That’s complicated. In the UK, the announcement typically gets made around December. The Christmas Special is still coming, and we anticipate that the next batch of episodes will arrive formally on BBC One in January. As for PBS, we imagine that it will be around in March or April, which is what we have typically seen over the years. Some sort of announcement there could come over the next couple of months, but we will see!

For now, the biggest thing that we can say moving into season 14 is that Trixie is going to be a part of it, despite the cliffhanger making her future rather unclear. We know that we are going to see Poplar progress forward in time, as there are going to be some new struggles and also heartwarming moments.

Is this going to be the final season?

In a word, no. The show is going to be coming back for a season 15 down the road, but it remains to be seen if that is going to be the end. Realistically, this show could go on far beyond that, but it is going to be all about what the producers, cast, and the BBC want.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

