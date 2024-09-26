Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

We recognize that the Call the Midwife Christmas Special is coming later this year — so what is happening with season 14?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that it is 100% happening — not only that, but the show is deep into production, and you will 100% see more of Trixie. That has been a mystery for a little while, but there’s nothing to worry about for the time being.

If you are looking for the slightest of updates on the new season, of course we are happy to help! In a new post on Instagram, here is some of what the show had to say:

…Series 14 is now in 1970 – a time when much of the old brick terraces of Poplar had already disappeared – to be replaced by imposing concrete high-rise flats and rapid road building. It was now the height of urban post-war modernism – yet our nurses and midwives were still tasked with their traditional role of care in the community. Their task of navigating warrens of grimy Victorian slums had been replaced by the need to visit mothers on high floors – whether the lifts were working or not!

So when will you actually see the new season?

We do not imagine an announcement will be forthcoming at any point this fall. Instead, the earliest we foresee a date coming out is around the Christmas Special. Then again, we don’t think that it is all that hard to imagine when we’ll be back at Nonnatus House. In the UK, we imagine that the show will return at some point in January. Meanwhile, American viewers should have a chance to check out season 14 proper moving into March or April.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

