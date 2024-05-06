Are Helen George, Olly Rix leaving Call the Midwife after finale?

Was tonight’s Call the Midwife season 13 finale the end of the road for both Helen George and Olly Rix? Let’s face it — we understand if you are curious. Consider the fact that the end of the episode left the future for both Trixie and Matthew up in the air! Matthew seems to be off to America to try and repair his financial situation, and his wife has a huge decision to make of her own.

While a lot of details about the already-renewed season 14 have yet to be revealed, here is what BBC One in the UK confirmed some time ago.

1. Helen George is not leaving – While we can’t sit here and specify what a lot of her stories will be moving forward on the show, the longtime cast member will be sticking around! She’s one of the most essential people that Call the Midwife has at this point — sure, the show has withstood a lot of exits over the years, but would it be able to handle losing her?

2. Rix’s future remains uncertain – The door seems to be left open, but nobody has stated that we are 100% going to be seeing Matthew around, especially for a significant amount of time.

Regardless of what happens in season 14, it is fair to say that a lot of this season 13 storyline for the couple is a gut-punch. Right when Trixie had finally found happiness, something happens that blows up her relationship — and possibly for good! Is there going to be a way for her to recover from this? It is a fair thing to wonder, at least for the time being.

No matter what happens after the cliffhanger, we’re sure of this — things will be emotional. They always are with this show!

Related – Did you know that production for Call the Midwife season 14 is already underway?

Do you think we’ll see more of both Helen George and Olly Rix on Call the Midwife season 14?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







