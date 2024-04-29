Call the Midwife season 14 filming begins with Christmas Special

For everyone out there eager to get a step closer to Call the Midwife season 14, we have excellent news to share today! The folks at BBC One have confirmed that production has begun on the next chapter of episodes.

As you would imagine, the show is about to continue a familiar rhythm to what we’ve seen in the past. The Christmas Special will kick things off first and following that, everyone will move into season 14 proper. What is most notable about that? We are entering a new decade! The sixties are coming to a close on the show and that means a chance for new fashions, social changes, and still some familiar characters.

In a statement per Facebook, here is what writer Heidi Thomas had to say about the next era of the show:

“After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set. Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House”

Ultimately, the big questions that we have at the start of this season are going to be about what happens with Trixie, and there is no escaping that. Helen George has noted already that she will be back, so you don’t have to worry about that. Still, where are things going to stand within the Trixie – Matthew relationship? There are still questions to think about when it comes to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

