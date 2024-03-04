Call the Midwife season 14: Will Olly Rix return as Matthew?

After yesterday’s emotional Call the Midwife season 13 finale, it makes a whole lot of sense to have questions about Olly Rix’s future. Is the actor actually going to be departing the series?

Well, based on the way in which the episode concluded, there is definitely a scenario in which Matthew is gone for good. He is in America working on his new job, and there are questions regarding whether or not Trixie will join him out there. We certainly do think that this is one of the most emotional stories that we’ve seen on the series since at least Barbara’s death, mostly because we spent SO much time getting invested in Trixie and her story over a decade. Doesn’t she deserve happiness? We do tend to think so without question, but we have also seen enough of this series over the years to know that not every character gets what they deserve.

Here is what we can say for now about Rix’s future — per the Radio Times, the door is left open for him to come back. Is that good news, or really even news at all? What’s complicated here is that upon hearing that, there is still a chance that he doesn’t come back at all.

In the end, we think this report represents one of two things. Either writer Heidi Thomas simply does not know what the future holds as of yet, or she is keeping her cards close to the best. We don’t love the idea of Trixie facing yet another setback on her road to happiness, but we also can’t sit here and feign some level of shock that we’ve landed here.

After all, remember this — amidst all the heartwarming content we do tend to get with Call the Midwife a lot of the time, it is still a drama series. That means we are going to see a ton of dramatic things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

